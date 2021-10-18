The Last Message Sent By Missionaries Kidnapped In Haiti Has Been Revealed.

As the group was being kidnapped by a gang in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Saturday, one of the 17 missionaries seized left a devastating goodbye message on WhatsApp.

A party of 16 Americans and one Canadian were kidnapped on their way to Titanyen, north of the country’s capital, on Saturday. One American citizen was able to make a terrible appeal for aid in a WhatsApp group while the kidnapping was taking place.

“Please keep us in your prayers!!” They grabbed our driver and are holding us prisoner. Prayers, prayers, prayers. “We have no idea where they’re sending us,” the message to The Washington Post stated.

It’s unclear whether the message was delivered via text or video. The WhatsApp group in question was likewise not named in the article.

The message’s legitimacy cannot be independently verified by the International Business Times.

According to a senior State Department official, the Biden administration is currently working at the highest levels with Haitian authorities on the kidnapping, emphasizing that the “health and safety” of American residents living overseas is a top priority.

The current whereabouts of the kidnapped missionaries is unknown, according to a senior US official involved with the negotiations. Officials from the FBI and the State Department, on the other hand, are already working to secure their release.

Congressman Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, also stated that the US will do everything possible to negotiate the release of the missionary group.

According to a news release from Christian Aid Ministries, the Christian aid group consisted of seven ladies, five men, and five children.

The kidnapping was most likely carried out by the 400 Mawozo gang, according to Haitian police. In April, the criminal organization was linked to the kidnapping of five priests and two nuns. According to the New York Post, they are also notorious for major kidnappings from buses and cars in recent months.

A senior UN diplomat and Haitian officials outlined measures to address the country’s growing gang violence, including arresting gang leaders, only days before the kidnapping.

The New York Times quoted Amy Wilentz, a journalism professor at the University of California at Irvine, as saying, “This might be a response to that.”