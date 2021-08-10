The largest union in Hong Kong has disbanded, citing a crackdown.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong’s largest union announced its disbandment, claiming “great pressure” from authorities seeking to stamp out the city’s democracy movement and impose political orthodoxy on the financial metropolis.

The Professional Teachers’ Union (PTU), founded in 1973, was the city’s single largest union, with 95,000 members, and was a key actor in the democratic movement.

“The executive committee unanimously agreed to dismantle the union after discussions,” PTU president Fung Wai-wah told reporters, describing the decision as “heart-wrenching.”

“In recent years, the social and political landscape has rapidly altered, and we are under tremendous strain. We haven’t been able to find a solution to the current crisis,” he added.

Since massive and often violent democracy protests erupted in the city two years ago, China has cracked down on its detractors.

Many forms of dissent have been made illegal under a broad security statute, and an official effort has been undertaken to rid the city of those deemed unpatriotic.

The PTU was one of the more moderate voices in the democratic movement, and it was frequently ostracized by more radical groups who thought it was too mild on the government.

However, local and Chinese authorities have continued to target it, believing that teachers played a crucial role in inciting Hong Kong’s students to take to the streets in large numbers two years ago.

Several Chinese state media sites published pieces last month criticizing the union as a “malignant tumor” that needed to be excised.

After a few hours, Hong Kong’s education department announced it was breaking ties with the union, claiming it had become “no different than a political group.”

Carrie Lam, the city’s mayor, later accused the union of bringing “anti-government and anti-Beijing sentiments” into schools and universities.

According to an AFP tally, more than 30 political and professional groups have disbanded to avoid legal risks since Beijing enacted its national security law just over a year ago.

A new national security police unit has arrested over 120 opposition leaders and campaigners. A total of 60 people have been charged, with the majority of them being denied bail.