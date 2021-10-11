The largest pro-democracy party in Hong Kong rejects a ‘Patriot Only’ election.

After none of its members reached the party’s own application deadline on Monday, Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy party will not run in the upcoming “patriot only” legislature elections.

As a result of the decision, the city’s pro-democracy opposition has effectively boycotted the December elections, with even the movement’s most moderate side determining it is not worth participating.

The Democratic Party’s membership was split on whether to continue the political process in Hong Kong as authorities crack down on dissent in the aftermath of massive and frequently deadly protests two years ago.

On Monday evening, the party announced that no one from its membership had submitted an application by the deadline.

Han Dongfang, a veteran Tiananmen Square protester, had earlier expressed his desire to run but was unable to garner enough nominations inside the party.

The outcome is a setback for Hong Kong’s administration, which has pushed the idea that the once outspoken city is still politically pluralistic despite the fact that scores of opposition activists have been imprisoned or barred from running for office.

The leadership of the majority of Hong Kong’s major pro-democracy parties has been devastated through arrests and prosecutions.

Only individuals designated “staunch nationalists” are allowed to participate in politics, and everyone running for public office must be scrutinized for national security dangers, according to an overhaul enforced by Beijing earlier this year.

In addition, the number of directly elected seats in the municipal assembly has been cut from half to less than a quarter as a result of the reorganization.

The rest will be chosen by pro-Beijing committees and special interest groups that have been thoroughly vetted for their political allegiance.

Beijing is wary of any move that could be seen as undermining its new “patriots only” political model.

The government has threatened to prosecute anyone who encourages others to boycott the next elections.

Last month, a senior Beijing official warned that if the Democratic Party does not field candidates, it risks being prosecuted under Hong Kong’s new national security law.

After the city was upended by large, often violent pro-democracy rallies in 2019, Beijing slapped the security ordinance on Hong Kong in June to quell dissent.

The law and the new political vetting system, it claims, have restored stability and eliminated “anti-China elements.”

Many Western nations, including the United States, say the crackdown has shattered Beijing’s pledge that Hong Kong will be able to keep certain freedoms, turning the financial centre into a mirror of the authoritarian mainland.