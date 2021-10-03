The largest pro-democracy labor union in Hong Kong has voted to disband.

The main pro-democracy labor group in Hong Kong voted to dissolve on Sunday, citing threats to its leadership’s safety as China cracks down on dissent in the semi-autonomous territory.

The Confederation of Trade Unions (CTU) has long pushed for labor rights and democracy in one of the world’s most overworked and income-polarized cities, but it has been badly affected by a draconian new national security law, as has much of Hong Kong’s opposition.

Following escalating “threats to the leadership’s personal safety” and previous head organiser Mung Siu-decision tat’s to resign and escape the city, the group’s leadership decided to put the group’s survival to a vote two weeks ago.

At an extraordinary general assembly on Sunday afternoon, the union resolved to dissolve.

“The authorities will feel dominant for a while if they focus primarily on killing people who raise issues instead of tackling the problems,” Wong said, lamenting the “grave setback for the independent labor movement.”

Leo Tang, vice chairman, described the choice as “logical yet hesitant.”

He stated, “We have no regrets about walking alongside workers.”

In recent weeks, Chinese state media and pro-Beijing newspapers in Hong Kong have intensified claims that the CTU is a “foreign agent,” charges that can result in life imprisonment under Beijing’s security law.

According to an AFP tally, the CTU is one of over 50 civil society organizations that have been liquidated since the law was enacted last year, with many of Hong Kong’s most renowned campaigners now imprisoned or forced into exile.

Hong Kong’s government announced Sunday that security barricades on its headquarters and other official sites, which have been in place since the frequently violent pro-democracy rallies of 2019, will be removed, indicating the authorities’ confidence in their ability to suppress the opposition.

Chief Secretary John Lee praised the “national security law and the principle of ‘patriots administering Hong Kong’” for the move, saying, “Hong Kong will completely recover the regular condition of safety.”