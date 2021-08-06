The Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading in the Following Locations

Now that the Lambda version of the coronavirus has become the prevalent strain in Peru and continues to circulate over most of South America, health officials are beginning to track its progress.

Preliminary evidence suggests that the variant, also known as the C.37 variant, is extremely infectious and resistant to COVID vaccines than the original strain, though further research is needed to fully understand the mutation, according to the researchers.

The Lambda variant was first discovered in Peru in August 2020, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, it has established itself as the main sequence in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Ecuador, among other South American countries.

Experts stated the variant has been found in 29 nations, territories, or places, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, Israel, and Zimbabwe, according to the WHO’s mid-June report.

The variation has been found in 44 states in the United States. “The proportion is relatively low, 0.17 percent of all variants are Lambda,” a spokeswoman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told This website.

A Houston hospital announced the first case of the Lambda variant last month. Since then, over 1,300 Lambda sequences have been discovered in the United States.

Despite reports of the variation in the United States, the CDC has not yet identified any major clusters in any one state.

While the variety appears to have swept South America, health officials say Lambda is not spreading as quickly on a worldwide scale as the Delta variant, which is responsible for more than 93 percent of circulating coronavirus cases in the United States.

Dr. Anna Durbin, a professor in the Department of International Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told This website on Thursday that she does not expect Lambda to become more prevalent in the United States because it will be competing with the already dominant Delta variant, which has mutations similar to C.37.

Last Monday, Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s COVID-19 technical lead, told reporters that the Lambda variant doesn’t seem to “take off after it’s reported in a nation.”

Lambda has been designated as a “variant of interest” by the WHO, but not by the CDC. This is a condensed version of the information.