The Kremlin has urged the Taliban to improve their rights in order to gain official recognition.

Russia said on Wednesday that the Taliban must meet international expectations on human rights and inclusive administration in order to be recognized, but praised the Taliban’s leadership’s efforts to stabilize Afghanistan.

The remarks by the Kremlin’s Afghanistan envoy came during discussions with the Taliban in Moscow, as Moscow seeks to project influence across Central Asia and push action against what it sees as a growing danger from Islamic State fighters in the region.

Following their takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, Taliban representatives met with European Union and US officials and traveled to Turkey to gain official recognition and aid from the international community.

Zamir Kabulov, the Kremlin’s ambassador to Afghanistan, said Wednesday that “of course” the subject was broached, but that official recognition of Taliban authority could only occur when they “start meeting the international community’s expectations on human rights and inclusion.”

Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi, a major figure in the new Afghan leadership who held discussions with the European Union and the United States last week, led the Taliban group.

“Isolating Afghanistan is not in anyone’s best interests,” he remarked in Moscow. “This has previously been demonstrated.” “The Afghan government stands ready to address all of the international community’s concerns with the utmost clarity, transparency, and openness.” Afghanistan’s economy is in shambles, with international help cut off, food prices soaring, and unemployment skyrocketing. The Taliban desperately need allies.

Women’s rights are a major concern under the Islamist dictatorship, and this week, Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, one of the Taliban’s most powerful figures, praised suicide bombers, calling them “heroes of Islam.”

Following President Vladimir Putin’s warning that IS fighters were gathering in Afghanistan to sow discontent in former Soviet countries bordering Russia, the meetings took place.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who addressed the gathering and expressed his displeasure with the absence of US officials, echoed those fears, stating that “many terrorist organisations,” including IS and al-Qaeda, had been attempting to exploit a security vacuum.

“Efforts to stabilize the military and political situation and set up work of the state apparatus,” Lavrov said of the Taliban.

Concerns about a growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan prompted the summit, and Brussels committed one billion euros ($1.2 billion) in aid following the hardline group’s takeover.

In Moscow, Kabulov encouraged the international community to put aside “bias” and work together to aid the Afghan people.

