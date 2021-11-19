The Kremlin has slammed the US bid to deny ‘Autocrat’ Vladimir Putin the presidency after 2024.

The Kremlin has slammed a plan by two congressmen to ask the US not to recognize Vladimir Putin as Russian president beyond 2024 as an attempt to meddle in the country’s internal affairs.

Representatives Steve Cohen (D-TN) and Joe Wilson (R-SC) submitted the resolution in response to Russia’s constitutional revisions last year, which might allow Putin to stay in office until 2036, making him the longest-serving leader in Moscow since Joseph Stalin.

The Russian constitution permitted Putin to serve two six-year terms in a row before it was altered in 2020.

Putin has been President of Russia since 2000, taking a break to become Prime Minister in 2008 before returning in 2012. Other constitutional amendments prolonged the president’s first four-year tenure.

The referendum, which the Kremlin said granted a mandate to constitutional reforms to reset Putin’s tenure to zero, was marred by “voter coercion” and “ballot stuffing,” among other anomalies, according to the US legislators’ resolution on Thursday.

“His continuation in office is illegitimate,” according to a statement accompanying the resolution, and the US should not recognize Putin as president “beyond May 7, 2024, if the tyrant stays in power.”

Putin has already stated that he hasn’t chosen whether or not to run for president again, but Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called the legislators’ action “unacceptable.”

“Every time we believe there can’t be any more absurd, hostile, unfriendly, and unconstructive things coming from the other side of the water,” Peskov said, according to news agency Tass.

“This is a fantastic illustration of how the United States publicly interferes in the domestic affairs of other countries, not only for Russia but for all other countries,” he continued.

Russian intelligence agencies pointed out that a resolution like this isn’t legally binding, and the US executive branch can choose not to act on it.

The action, however, was seen as part of “further provocations, populism, and political PR,” according to Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the State Duma’s international affairs committee.

“Clearly, this is not the result of any great brains or expertise,” he continued in a Telegram post, as Tass reported.

Tensions are rising.

Cohen is a co-chairman of the European Commission on Security and Cooperation, often known as the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe.