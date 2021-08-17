The King’s Tomb is visible in this stunning time-lapse video of an ancient burial mountain.

A drone artist in Turkey captured time-lapse film of a cloudless above view of a 7,000-foot peak where a king was buried over two millennia ago.

The spectacular animation compresses hours into seconds, transitioning from light to pitch-black darkness and back, and features a revolving palette of stars in the night sky.

Mount Nemrut was designated as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1987. The 30-foot-tall statues that surround the summit of this peak in southeastern Turkey are well-known.

“We were alone with the sculptures under the stars all night,” recalled Isa Turan, who shot a variety of mountain landscapes. He uploaded the completed time-lapse video to YouTube.

In 62 B.C., King Antiochus I Theos of Commagene constructed a tomb-sanctuary on the peak, flanked by massive statues. He commissioned colossal likenesses of lions, eagles, and different Greek and Persian gods in addition to his own likeness.

The names of the gods were once carved into the statues. They also had heads, which have been strewn over the site due to time and the environment.

“The video begins with a sunset on Mount Nemrut’s western face on the evening of July 10,” Turan explained. “As night falls, the Milky Way and the stars become apparent. Finally, the sun rises after more nocturnal views on the eastern terrace.

“During the 30 hours it took us to get from Izmir to Nemrut and finish the shooting, we didn’t even close our eyes for a minute,” he remarked. “In Nemrut, where we arrived in the evening, we were one of the few lucky people who saw the sunset, starry nights, and daybreak all at the same time.

Antiochus I was a half-Armenian, half-Greek emperor. During Antiochus’ rule, the Roman Republic was annexing lands, but he utilized diplomacy to preserve Commagene independent. When Pompey invaded Syria in 64 B.C., he made peace with him and later became an ally.

Today’s tourists to Mount Nemrut are unmoved by any of this. It’s the enormity of the structure and the mountain, as well as the vastness of the galaxy.

“It’s quite tough for me to put my sentiments and experiences into words. We’ve officially begun our journey. This is a condensed version of the information.