The Kabul Airlift is still at high risk of attack, according to the Pentagon.

A day after a suicide bomber and perhaps related gunmen killed hundreds of people at a Kabul airport gate, the Pentagon warned that the ongoing exodus from Afghanistan faced new threats.

Following the attack claimed by the Islamic State group on Thursday, US General Hank Taylor said evacuation flights from the airport continued at a high rate amid heightened security, and that investigations were underway into how the assailant, or attackers, came so close to the gate.

He told reporters that the incident, which killed at least 85 people, including 13 US troops, was carried out by only one suicide bomber, not two as previously reported.

Taylor said, “We don’t believe there was a second explosion at or near the Baron hotel, that it was only one suicide bomber.”

Despite evidence suggesting that IS-Khorasan, the Islamic State’s Afghan branch, plans to launch further assaults, US Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said the operation will continue.

Kirby stated, “We still feel there are genuine threats… particular, credible threats.”

“We are certainly prepared, and we fully expect additional attempts,” he continued.

“We’re keeping a very close eye on these threats, almost in real time.”

According to initial reports, two suicide bombers were involved in Thursday’s attack, one at the airport’s Abbey gate and the other at the neighboring Baron hotel, which had been utilized by certain governments to organize evacuation groups.

According to Taylor, the initial investigation determined that there was only one bomber, who detonated the explosive just outside the Abbey Gate, where thousands of Afghans waited for US soldiers to allow them inside the airport for evacuation.

The massive explosion was immediately followed by “direct fire” from one or more gunmen, the details of which are unknown.

It was also unclear how the 13 US personnel, who were part of a force of over 5,000 who have been in charge of the airport’s security since August 14, were murdered.

According to Kirby, an investigation into the incident is underway.

“It’s obvious that something went wrong.”

According to Pentagon sources, US forces are continuing to engage with the Taliban — an organization that the US fought for two decades until seizing power in Kabul on August 15 – to manage the departure until the August 31 deadline.

According to Taylor, 111,000 individuals have been evacuated as part of the airlift since August 14, with 12,500 in the preceding 24 hours alone, on 89 US and coalition flights.

He added 5,400 more people were waiting to be evacuated at the airport on Friday.

Other countries announced that their own evacuations were coming to an end. Brief News from Washington Newsday.