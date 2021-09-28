The Japanese Prime Minister has declared the virus emergency to be over.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday that a coronavirus state of emergency targeting nightlife in Tokyo and other Japanese regions will end this week, citing a drop in cases nationally.

The emergency measures, which primarily restrict alcohol sales, restaurant operating hours, and crowd sizes at important events, have been in effect for much of the year, including during the Olympics.

They are set to expire at the end of September, and Suga stated that because to Japan’s improving viral situation, there would be no extension.

“Thanks to everyone’s efforts, the number of daily new infections has decreased from over 25,000 in mid-August to 1,128 as of yesterday,” he stated at a cabinet meeting.

“Hospital bed occupancy rates have dropped below 50% in all regions. The number of patients who are critically ill peaked in early September and is now declining,” he noted.

The emergency, which lasts through Friday, affects nineteen regions, including greater Tokyo, economic hubs Osaka and Aichi, and tourism attractions Kyoto and Okinawa.

Suga advised that pubs and eateries close at 9 p.m. even after the measure expires. However, many are already breaking the rules, claiming that the government’s financial support for the virus is insufficient to keep it afloat.

Japan has fared better than many other countries in the pandemic, with roughly 17,500 deaths among its 125 million people, and the government has never issued harsh stay-at-home orders.

However, hospitals have been strained by repeated rapid increases in cases, the most recent wave being driven by the more contagious Delta type.

The country’s vaccine program got off to a sluggish start but has since gained up steam, with 58 percent of the population now fully immunize, which is higher than the United States.

Suga’s popularity has plummeted since assuming office in September 2020, and he is stepping down after only a year in office.

His unpopularity stemmed in part from the government’s pandemic reaction, which included on-again, off-again emergency measures and other limitations throughout his presidency.

On Wednesday, the ruling party’s leadership will vote to designate his successor, who will run in national elections in October or November.