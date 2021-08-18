The Japanese Grand Prix has been canceled for the second year due to a virus.

The Japanese Grand Prix has been postponed for a second year due to virus “complexities,” according to Formula One.

The race was scheduled to take place on October 10 at Suzuka, but F1 announced that the Japanese government had canceled it owing to the country’s pandemic crisis.

Japan is currently dealing with unprecedented coronavirus outbreaks, with Tokyo and other cities declared disaster zones.

“Due to the persisting complications of the epidemic in Japan, the Japanese government has decided to suspend the event this season,” F1 stated in a statement.

Grand Prix cancellations this season in Australia, China, Canada, and Singapore prompted the decision.

F1 stated that it had not yet decided how to fill the void.

The statement continued, “Formula 1 is now working on the details of the new calendar and will release the final details in the coming weeks.”

“Formula 1 has demonstrated this year and in 2020 that we can adapt and find answers to the continued uncertainty, and we are encouraged by the degree of interest in hosting Formula 1 events this year and in the future.”

The MotoGP race in Japan, which was also slated for October, was canceled in June.

The figure-of-eight Suzuka circuit, which will mark its 60th anniversary in 2022, has held 31 GPs since 1987, with 11 world championships decided there.

The race will be held at Suzuka until 2024, according to Japanese GP organisers and F1 chiefs.