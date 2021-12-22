The James Webb Space Telescope: Five Things to Know

After decades of anticipation, the James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful space observatory ever built, is slated to launch on Christmas Day.

It is a technological marvel that will help answer fundamental puzzles about the Universe by peeking back 13 billion years in time. Here are five things you should be aware of.

The primary mirror, a concave structure 21.5 feet (6.5 meters) wide and made up of 18 smaller hexagonal mirrors, is the focal point of the telescope. They’re composed of beryllium with a gold coating, and they’re designed to reflect infrared radiation from the furthest reaches of the universe.

The observatory also features four scientific equipment that serve two main purposes: imaging cosmic objects and spectroscopy, which involves breaking light down into different wavelengths to analyze the physical and chemical aspects of cosmic materials.

A five-layer sunshield, designed like a kite and built to unfurl to the size of a tennis court, protects the mirror and instruments.

Its membranes are made of kapton, a material known for its high heat resistance and stability over a wide temperature range, which is important because the Sun-facing side of the shield will reach temperatures as high as 230 degrees Fahrenheit (110 degrees Celsius), while the other side will reach temperatures as low as -394 degrees Fahrenheit.

Webb also has a “spacecraft bus” that houses its electrical power, propulsion, communications, orientation, heating, and data handling subsystems; in total, Webb weighs about the same as a school bus.

The telescope will be sent into orbit at a distance of nearly a million miles from Earth, roughly four times the distance between Earth and the Moon.

Unlike Hubble, the world’s most famous space telescope, which orbits the Earth, Webb will orbit the Sun.

From the point of view of the Sun, it will remain precisely behind Earth, allowing it to remain on our planet’s night side. Between the mirror and our star will always be Webb’s sunshield.

This location in space, known as the second Lagrange point, or L2, will take around a month to arrive. Despite the fact that astronauts have been dispatched to repair Hubble, no one has ever flown as far as Webb’s projected orbit.

Because the telescope is too enormous to fit in the nose cone of a rocket in its operating condition, it must be transported folded like an origami. Unfurling is a complicated and difficult task, and it is the most difficult deployment NASA has ever undertaken.

The communications antenna and solar panels that will power it will be deployed about 30 minutes after take-off.

The unfurling follows. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.