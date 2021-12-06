The ITF President does not want to “punish a billion Chinese people” because of Peng.

President of the International Tennis Federation, David Haggerty, said on Sunday that his organization will not boycott China because “we don’t want to hurt a billion people.”

The WTA, which governs the women’s game, halted all tournaments in China last week, citing “severe doubts” about Chinese star Peng’s safety after she accused a prominent Communist Party boss of sexual assault.

The plan, which might cost the WTA hundreds of millions of dollars, has the “full backing” of the tour’s board of directors, according to WTA chair and CEO Steve Simon.

The ATP, which rules men’s tennis, has, on the other hand, declined to follow the WTA’s lead.

The ITF, the sport’s governing body, has now also opposed such a move.

“We stand in support of all women’s rights as the governing body of tennis,” Haggerty told the BBC.

“The claims against Peng must be investigated, and we will continue to work behind the scenes and directly to resolve this.

“However, keep in mind that the ITF is the sport’s global regulatory body, and one of our responsibilities includes grassroots growth.

“We don’t want to punish a billion people, so we’ll keep running our youth events across the country as well as our senior tournaments for the time being.”

Peng, a 35-year-old doubles champion at Wimbledon and the French Open, claims that former Chinese vice-premier Zhang Gaoli, now in his 70s, coerced her into sex during a years-long on-again, off-again romance.

Some of the sport’s greatest names have spoken out in support of the WTA’s position.

Novak Djokovic, the men’s world number one and 20-time Grand Slam champion, described the tournament suspension as “extremely bold and very courageous.”

Billie Jean King, a 12-time Grand Slam singles champion and outspoken advocate for women’s rights, said the WTA was “on the right side of history” in a tweet.

dj