The ISS Crew Is Forced To Take Evasive Action Due To A ‘Space Debris’ ‘Event.’

After astronauts on the International Space Station were compelled to prepare for a possible evacuation, the US announced Monday that it was examining a “debris-generating event in outer space.”

It came amid unconfirmed claims that Russia had conducted an anti-satellite weapon (ASAT) test, a rare show of power that has been chastised by the space community due to the risk it poses to crews in low Earth orbit.

“The United States Space Command is aware of a debris-producing event in space.” We’re working hard to describe the debris field, and we’ll keep making sure that all space-faring nations have the information they need.