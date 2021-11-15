The ISS Crew Is Forced To Take Evasive Action Due To A ‘Space Debris’ ‘Event.’

After astronauts on the International Space Station were compelled to prepare for a possible evacuation, the US announced Monday that it was examining a “debris-generating event in outer space.”

The event occurred amid unverified rumors that Russia had conducted an anti-satellite weapon (ASAT) test, which are unusual show-of-force demonstrations that have been criticized by the space community for posing a risk to crews in low Earth orbit.

“The United States Space Command is aware of a debris-producing event in space.” We’re working hard to describe the debris field, and we’ll keep making sure that all space-faring nations have the information they need.