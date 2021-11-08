The ISS crew disembarks to return to Earth.

On Monday, a SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts departed the International Space Station for Earth after six months on the orbital outpost.

Since their arrival on April 24, the crew of two Americans, a Frenchman, and a Japanese astronaut has carried out hundreds of experiments and assisted with the upgrading of the station’s solar panels.

At 2:05 p.m. US Eastern Time (1905 GMT), they boarded their SpaceX Dragon called “Endeavour” and undocked from the ISS, NASA confirmed.

Endeavour will now loop around the ISS for about an hour and a half to snap images, the first time this has happened since a Russian Soyuz spacecraft did the same thing in 2018.

The astronauts may focus their cameras through a small circular window at the top of the Dragon’s forward hatch, which allows it to fly mostly autonomously.

The “Crew-2” mission will come to a conclusion at 10:33 p.m. (0333 p.m. GMT Tuesday) off the coast of Florida. A feed from NASA is available.

“I’m honored to have once again represented France in space! What’s next, the Moon? “The European Space Agency’s Thomas Pesquet took to Twitter to express his views (ESA).

Documenting the planet’s surface to record human-caused changes and natural events, as well as producing Hatch chile peppers and studying worms to better understand human health changes in space, have been among their efforts.

High winds delayed Crew-2’s departure by a day.

The launch of the next group of astronauts, on the Crew-3 mission, has been delayed due to bad weather and a “small medical issue,” according to NASA. The mission is now scheduled to launch on Wednesday.

Only three astronauts will be on the ISS until then: two Russians and one American.

Following the termination of the Space Shuttle program, SpaceX began supplying astronauts with a taxi service to the International Space Station in 2020, ending a nine-year reliance on Russian rockets for the journey.

On their way home, the crew will confront one additional challenge: they will have to wear diapers due to a fault with the capsule’s waste management system, which has forced it to remain offline.

From the time the hatch closes at 12:40 p.m. (1740 GMT) until splashdown, they will be without access to a toilet for for 10 hours.

At a news briefing, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur remarked, “Of course, that’s sub-optimal, but we’re prepared to manage.”

“Space flight is full of minor challenges, and this is simply another one we’ll face and overcome during our journey.”

During a September flight, a SpaceX all-tourist crew ran across a similar waste-related issue, which triggered.