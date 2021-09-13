The Israeli Foreign Minister proposes a Gaza development plan.

As the two sides exchanged further fire over the weekend, Israel’s foreign minister recommended improving living conditions in Gaza in exchange for quiet from the enclave’s Islamist authorities, intending to prevent “never-ending waves of conflict.”

Yair Lapid said Sunday that the proposal, which includes infrastructure and job benefits, intended to show Palestinians in the Israeli-blockaded enclave that Hamas’ violent assault against Israel is “why they live in poverty, scarcity, bloodshed, and high unemployment, without hope.”

He made it clear that he was not advocating for talks with Hamas because “Israel does not speak to terror organizations who seek to harm us.”

Lapid, who is set to take over as prime minister in two years as part of a rotation agreement, acknowledged that his plan has not yet become official policy in Israel’s eight-party coalition government, but said that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett supports it.

Of the first stage of the plan, the infrastructure in Gaza — a poor, two-million-strong area – will be upgraded, according to Lapid, who spoke at Reichman University in Herzliya.

“The electrical system will be fixed, gas will be connected, a water desalination plant will be created, the healthcare system will be much improved, and housing and transportation infrastructure will be rebuilt,” he stated.

“In exchange, Hamas will pledge to long-term quiet,” he added, saying that the international community, particularly Egypt to Gaza’s south, would play a role in the process.

“It won’t happen without our Egyptian partners’ support and cooperation, as well as their ability to communicate with everyone involved,” Lapid said.

“Any violation by Hamas will halt or delay the process,” he warned.

If the first stage goes well, Gaza will see the development of an artificial island off its shore, which will allow for the construction of a port and the creation of a “transportation link” between Gaza and the West Bank.

Lapid said the plan has been offered to “partners in the Arab world,” as well as the US, Russia, and the European Union.

“There is still work to be done, and we are still sketching out ideas,” he said, “but if this plan has a chance to succeed and acquire public support, I will recommend it to the government as the official position.”

The threat of further violence arose just hours following Lapid’s words. The Israeli army announced it had intercepted the third rocket fired from Gaza at southern Israel. Brief News from Washington Newsday.