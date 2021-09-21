The Islamic State claims responsibility for the bombings in Afghanistan that targeted Taliban fighters.

According to the Associated Press, the Islamic State (ISIS) militant group has claimed responsibility for a series of bombs in eastern Afghanistan that targeted Taliban fighters, indicating a possibly escalating conflict between the country’s opposing parties.

Over the weekend, explosions hit Taliban trucks in Jalalabad, killing eight civilians, some of them were Taliban members.

According to the Associated Press, there were unconfirmed allegations of further Taliban casualties after three more explosions were heard Monday in the provincial city, which has an ISIS presence. The Taliban is under pressure from the international community to prevent ISIS radicals from using Afghanistan as a staging ground for terror activities.

Some Afghans believed that under the group’s authority, them kind of public safety would be restored, but the frequency of attacks has caused some to doubt this, according to the Associated Press. Feda Mohammad, whose brother and cousin were murdered in one of the bombings on Sunday, claimed the Taliban taking power will bring peace.

“However, there is no peace or security. “All you can hear is reports of bomb bombings killing this person or that person,” Mohammad remarked.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The newest ISIS strikes occur as the Taliban attempt to administer a country ravaged by four decades of strife. The economy is in free fall, the health system is on the edge of collapse, and thousands of educated elites have fled the country. Drought, hunger, and poverty are expected to intensify, according to international assistance organizations.

“Our agony has reached its apogee,” Abdullah, a shopkeeper in Jalalabad, said Monday, a day after ISIS claimed credit for the city’s bombs two days prior.

“People are unemployed; they sell their rugs to purchase flour…

“There are still explosions, and (ISIS) takes responsibility for the attacks,” Abdullah, who goes by one name like many Afghans, added.

The weekend bombings provided as a stark reminder of the extremists’ menace. ISIS suicide bombers assaulted U.S. evacuation efforts outside Kabul’s international airport just weeks ago, as American and foreign forces completed their retreat and frenzied airlift from the country. It was one of the bloodiest strikes in Afghanistan in years. 169 Afghans and 13 foreigners were killed in the bomb. This is a condensed version of the information.