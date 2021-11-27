The Iraqi family of a Channel shipwreck victim weeps.

Maryam Nuri Hama Amin’s parents mourn the loss of their darling daughter, who drowned while trying to reach her fiancee in Britain, in a humble cottage in northeast Iraq.

Nuri Hama Amin, still reeling from shock days after his daughter vanished into the frigid waters of the Channel between France and England, stated, “She desired a better life.” “However, she ended up in the water.” Maryam, known to her family as “Baran,” a Kurdish name that means “rain,” was one of at least 27 migrants killed after their inflatable boat drowned off the coast of Calais, France, on Wednesday.

The catastrophe was the deadliest disaster since at least 2018, when migrants began crossing the Channel in large numbers by boat.

“We have no information on the smugglers,” her father said from the family home in Soran, Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, almost 3,700 kilometers (2,300 miles) from where his daughter died.

“Their assurances proved to be false.”

Maryam, a young woman in her twenties, was yearning to be with her fiancee Karzan, who was also from Iraqi Kurdistan but had relocated in the United Kingdom.

Karzan was on the phone with her as she embarked on the perilous journey from France, and he was the one who informed her family in Iraq that she had died, according to her cousin Kafan Omar.

Her father had talked to her for hours on the phone just before she left France.

He described her as “quite joyful and relaxed.” “She was in a hotel in France, and we talked until eight a.m.” The bodies of the passengers have been detained at a morgue in France since the shipwreck. The identities and countries of the 17 men, seven women, and three minors have not been officially revealed.

Around 100 relatives arrived at Maryam’s home to express their sorrow for her passing.

Hundreds of men, many clad in traditional Kurdish garb, sat saying a prayer on Saturday.

Women in black robes sat in grief close by, under the shade of a huge tent. Maryam’s mother was unable to talk due of her anguish.

Maryam’s room in the house appears spotless, as if she had just left it.

Two images of Maryam and her fiancee at their engagement hang over the bed. A photograph depicts the young woman wearing an embroidered traditional dress and a tiara atop an extravagant haircut.

Her bed is adorned with an arrangement of white flowers.

Kafan Omar, her cousin, stated.