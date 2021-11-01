The Internet is outraged after seeing a viral video of an influencer posing on a Holocaust Memorial.

@influencersinthewild, a TikTok account, captures behind-the-scenes moments of internet influencers capturing images and videos. While most people only see the polished version of a post, @influencersinthewild, which also has an Instagram account, illustrates how that post is made.

Last weekend, the account shared a video of a person posing at Berlin’s Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe on both platforms. According to VisitBerlin.com, the video shows an unidentified “influencer” resting on one of the 2,711 concrete slabs that make up the memorial, which spans 19,000 square meters.

In 1999, the decision was made to establish a central memorial monument for European Jews perished during the Holocaust. According to VisitBerlin, a competition was held to choose who would design the artwork, with New York architect Peter Eisenman emerging victorious. The memorial was dedicated in 2005.

Passers-by can be seen staring at the person and the photographer who is capturing the photographs in the video. “I’m appalled beyond words,” a voice can be heard off-camera. The act was described as “disrespectful” and “inappropriate” in the comments section of the video. “It’s giving “Anne Frank would’ve been a belieber,” one TikTok critic commented, referring to a 2013 incident in which Justin Bieber visited the Anne Frank Museum. “It’s truly inspiring to be able to come here,” he wrote in the guest book. Anne was a wonderful young lady. At the time, the BBC said, “Hopefully she would have been a belieber.”

According to the Associated Press, Berlin’s police chief, Barbara Slowik, apologized when cops were photographed doing push-ups on a section of the same memorial.

According to the article, photographs of uniformed officers leaning on one of the concrete slabs conducting the workout were released by B.Z., a local newspaper. They were stills from a film made in May, according to the paper.

“The colleagues’ behavior offends the memory of those who were murdered and disrespects what this memorial stands for,” Slowik stated.

Other sites dedicated to honoring and remembering Holocaust victims have reported similar incidents of offensive social media posting. According to ABC News, the Auschwitz Museum tweeted in 2019 that visitors should think twice before posing on the railway tracks that link to the building – rails. This is a condensed version of the information.