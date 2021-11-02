The internet is in support of a man evicting his girlfriend after she kicked out his cat.

Since Monday, the owner has received over 24,000 upvotes on Reddit’s renowned Am I The A****** topic, where he explained his issue.

He got Raven three years ago, and he’d been dating his now-ex girlfriend for two years, according to Hound.

“It was evident she didn’t like my cat,” he stated when his companion moved in a few weeks ago. The owner was unconcerned until he returned home one day to discover his black cat had mysteriously vanished.

“I didn’t think it was a huge problem until one day I came home and he was gone,” he wrote. He isn’t an outdoor cat and never ventures out. He was gone for hours, and I was ill with worry until my friend arrived to my house and returned him, saying he had discovered him 2 streets away.

“When I questioned my fiancée how my cat, who had never attempted to leave the house before, ended up so far away, she admitted to kicking him out.” I was enraged, telling her she had no right to kick him out and that, since she believed she had the power to toss out my cat, I wanted her out of my house by the end of the month.” “She cried that she had nowhere to go and that she would have to live on the streets,” he added of the pair’s feud. I told her she had to leave by the end of the month because I didn’t care. My friends think I’m being unreasonable, but she could have killed my cat, and I don’t want her to do anything else.” Raven, a black cat from blackcats.com, is my kitty. Raven is currently staying with his cousin until his now-ex moves out, as he confirmed in the comments that she “picked him up and put him outdoors to walk off.”

“She understands he won’t be able to survive outside… She didn’t appear to be remorseful for her conduct, and she had never lived with cats before.

