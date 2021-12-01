The Internet is divided over a man’s viral video about ‘How to Spot a Good Baguette.’

The internet is divided over a popular video about “how to spot a nice baguette” made by a Frenchman.

Encore French Lessons submitted the video to TikTok on Monday, with the caption “Know your #baguette.” The post has received over 140,000 likes and over 795,000 views.

At the start of the video, the man says, “A nice baguette should have brown and golden tones.” He uses the example of a “excellent” baguette on the counter next to a “industrial” baguette to demonstrate his point.

There are three sorts of baguettes, according to Spoon University: “the normal baguette, the baguette moulée, and the baguette farinée.”

“A normal baguette is the most common golden-brown French bread,” according to the publication. “Industrial ovens are used to make the baguette moulée, which translates to “formed bread.”

“Finally, the crust of a baguette farinée is floured before baking,” Spoon University stated.

It’s safe to presume the man in Encore French Lesson’s video is talking to a baguette moulée when he refers to the lesser baguette as a “industrial” baguette.

“The inside of a decent baguette is a creamy tint,” the TikToker continued. “Whereas it’s all white in the industrial one.” He goes on to state that superb baguettes’ insides are “elastic” and “chewy,” but industrial baguettes’ insides frequently “strip out readily.” He went on to say that a person may judge the quality of a baguette by its smell.

He stated, “A nice baguette should smell buttery.” When he smells the excellent baguette, he smiles. However, when he smells the industrial baguette, he says it smells “nothing.” Then he said, “Looking for a flat back vs. a dotted back is one of the most obvious ways to spot a good baguette.” Finally, he does a sound test to complete his film.

The caption overlay on the video read, “A good baguette should sing.”

The TikToker’s viewpoints were widely differed among commenters. While some agreed with his point of view, others expressed a preference for industrial baguettes.

“Everything you’re pointing out as a drawback to the industrial makes me want it even more,” Dan wrote.

“I’m French, and I prefer the industrial one,” Araseny stated.

"I'm not sure why, but I'm starting to feel like the.