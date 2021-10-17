The Internet is divided by traffic lights built into the floor for smartphone users.

Despite being two years old, a viral video showcasing a traffic signal system tailored for phone users in Seoul, South Korea has shocked internet users.

@naturalkorean, a TikTok user, posted a video of a street crossing in Seoul with lights on the floor instead of regular traffic lights. When it’s time to cross the street, an LED light rests at the edge of the walkway on the floor, glowing green.

She wrote, “South Korea has lighting on the floor so you can keep starring at your phone,” as she turned the camera to face pals crossing the street.

The video has received over 200,000 likes in less than a week and appears to have divided viewers’ perspectives on technology.

The lights were first installed in the Yeongdeungpo District in 2019, and they appear to be still operational. Despite what the film may lead you to assume, they are not extensively used in Seoul.

They’re intended to combat South Korea’s growing “smombie” epidemic, a name for the zombie-like effect smartphones may have on their users when they’re preoccupied. South Korea had the highest smartphone penetration rate in the world in 2017, according to the Pew Research Center, with roughly 94 percent of adults possessing one.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government deployed LED-strip lights to combat mounting worries that smartphone users are becoming more prone to traffic accidents at crossings by failing to look up.

According to WIRED, this isn’t the only measure done to reduce smartphone-related accidents. South Korea also installed pedestrian crossings that employ radar and thermal cameras to detect approaching pedestrians and use a central control system to activate warning lights for automobiles on both sides of the crossing.

In addition, the system sends a notification to the pedestrian’s smartphone and displays a warning graphic on the ground in front of them.

The viral video’s creative light system divided viewers, who were able to commend the adaptive notion while also emphasizing how “sad” it is to see the world grow so dependent on technology.

