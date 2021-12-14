The Internet chastises a broke man for purchasing a video game instead of his wife’s Christmas present.

After disclosing that her husband doesn’t have enough money to buy her a Christmas present because he’s “reluctant to work,” a woman has received an outpouring of sympathy online.

Under the username Czechvegan, the woman shared her problem on Reddit’s renowned Am I The A**hole thread, admitting that she nearly urged her other half to at least purchase her a Christmas card.

Despite spending the last of his money on video games for himself and having the audacity to ask her for gifts, she claims he labeled her “materialistic.”

“With Christmas coming up, I did want a gift from my husband, mainly for the symbolism of getting a Christmas gift,” the woman said. “I know he doesn’t have much money because he’s very reluctant to work and skips going to his part-time job most of the time, so I told him it could be something small, like a little stuffed animal or a keychain or even a Christmas card, but today he told me he doesn’t have money and wo

Despite his claim that the holidays should be about family, he seemed to have double standards, as he’d already given her his Christmas wish list.

“He says I’m materialistic for wanting a gift (despite the fact that he requested for numerous things that I already bought) and that Christmas should be about spending time with family rather than material things, so I do feel terrible and like maybe I’m wrong, but I’m not sure,” she wrote.

She also revealed that they live totally off of her wages because he isn’t a fond of working.

AITA for wishing for a Christmas present from my husband? fromAmItheAsshole "If it matters, I pay all the bills and living costs, so it's not like I've ever asked for anything (he did get me a card on my birthday when I asked), so I don't think I'm that materialistic," she continued, "but I do feel a bit bad, so is it unreasonable for me to want a Christmas gift given that it."