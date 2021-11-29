The Internet backs a woman who refuses to take her sister’s children on a Disneyland proposal trip.

The internet has rallied around a lady who revealed in a now-viral Reddit post that she did not want to take her sister’s children to Disneyland Paris with her.

The woman revealed her plans to propose to her girlfriend during the special vacation while posting to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” thread on Sunday under the moniker u/throwingstars03r5.

The post, which can be viewed here, has already received nearly 16,000 votes and over 1,900 comments.

“My sister knows I’m proposing because she helped me pick out the ring,” the Redditor added. “She was really supportive until she found out where I was intending to propose.”

“She doesn’t approve of it because we’re not kids,” she said, “and has remarked that because we’re not kids, it’s ‘strange’ and that if I wanted to go, I should take her kids, who are 10 and 6.”

The Redditor’s sister isn’t the only one who feels it’s “strange” user “bad” for adults without children to visit Disney parks.

According to Travel & Leisure, one mother’s irate Facebook post on the matter went viral in 2019.

“It p**ses me off to no end!!!!! when I see CHILDLESS COUPLES… AT DISNEY WORLD,” she said in the post, which Jennifer Adcock shared on Twitter (JenKatWrites). “DW is a CHILDREN’S WEBSITE!!!! BANNING PEOPLE WITHOUT CHILDREN IS REQUIRED!!!!” “Millennials are indeed in an unhealthy relationship with Disney, having ceded control of so much of their leisure time and personality to a single, gigantic corporate corporation created for children,” said the New York Post in an op-ed that year. Of course, many “Disney Adults” have spoken out in support of the company and its parks.

“I think it’s strange that people watch NASCAR races, hunt, or fish, but I’m not going to complain to them about it,” Melanie Pati, a Disney annual pass holder, told the Tampa Bay Times.

"I think it's strange that people watch NASCAR races, hunt, or fish, but I'm not going to complain to them about it," Melanie Pati, a Disney annual pass holder, told the Tampa Bay Times.

"I don't ride Dumbo or It's a Small World, but I'd be hell-bent on riding Haunted Mansion. I adore the costumes and atmosphere, the rides and cuisine, plus a plethora of other Disney-related activities "she stated "It's the delight linked with childhood memories for me."