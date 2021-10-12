The Internet backs a man who ejected his mother from his wedding because she was dressed in a white gown.

After they all showed up at his wedding wearing white dresses, a guy claimed he kicked out every female member of his family, sparking a heated controversy online.

Unless you’re the bride, the single rule of any wedding is that you don’t wear white, but it appears that a bunch of relatives tossed the rules out the window for a “prank.”

Under the moniker More-Concern3267, the groom explained his predicament on Reddit’s Am I The A****** thread, adding that he had a vast family, largely made up of “aunts and female cousins aside from mom, stepmom, stepsister, and grandmother.”

They enjoyed “teasing and joking,” according to the 33-year-old, and would frequently invent initiation-style tests for any new lady entering the household.

He expressed himself as follows: “They’ve built a unit (which I admit is a little toxic), and they’d ridicule and roast every new lady who married into the family by putting them through ‘tests’ to see if they deserved to be a member of it.

“After a few months of tormenting, they’d ultimately reveal that they’d accepted them into the family.”

Despite his pleadings not to treat his then-girlfriend, now wife, in this manner, they did, causing family strife as the groom demanded an apology.

He alleges, however, that things went too far at his wedding a fortnight ago, despite explicitly instructing his female cousins not to pull any pranks.

As he said, he’d heard whispers that they were planning a trick “The women in the family discussed pulling a prank on my wife by dressing in white and calling it the “ultimate test” to see how she would react. My brother warned me, so I declared that anyone wearing white, even my mother, would be booted out.” His ultimatum went unheeded, as all of his family’s women came at the site dressed in white gowns that looked exactly like bridal gowns.

“But they turned up to my wedding in white gowns one by one, and each and every one of them was asked to leave when they tried to make excuses by making a commotion or involving the men.

