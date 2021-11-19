The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has refused to comment on Peng Shuai’s disappearance, claiming that ‘quiet diplomacy’ is the best solution.

“Experience suggests that calm diplomacy offers the best opportunity to find a solution for concerns of this sort,” the IOC said in an email statement Friday. This is why the IOC will refrain from making any additional statements at this time.” Despite repeatedly declining sex, the 35-year-old posted a lengthy post on her social media on November 2 saying she was raped three years ago in his home by former senior Chinese official Zhang Gaoli.

“I was so terrified that day, never expecting this to happen,” the message added.

Although the complaint was swiftly removed from her verified account on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, screenshots of the accusation were widely circulated on the internet. There are currently no results for Peng’s account on the platform. Although screenshots of Peng’s social media post have circulated on Twitter, which is restricted in China, the Associated Press was unable to verify its veracity because it had been deleted.

Shuai accused Gaoli, 75, a former vice premier and member of the ruling Communist Party’s Politburo Standing Committee, of sexually assaulting her, and China’s Foreign Ministry refused to comment on her absence on Friday.

The absence was “not a diplomatic question, and I’m not aware of the scenario,” Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters.

Since Peng made her claim more than two weeks ago, the ministry has continually denied knowledge of the matter.

The 35-year-old former world number one in women’s doubles won Wimbledon and the French Open in 2013 and 2014. She also competed in three Olympics, making her disappearance all the more notable with the Winter Olympics about to begin on February 4 in Beijing.

“An investigation with complete transparency into her accusation of sexual assault,” said Liz Throssell, a spokeswoman for the United Nations human rights office in Geneva, on Friday.

“And I believe that should be the case in all complaints of sexual assault,” she says. The importance of ensuring accountability and justice cannot be overstated. This is a condensed version of the information.