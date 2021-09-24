The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has issued a warning to Australia on rising home prices.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cautioned Australia on Friday that it needed to take action to rein in soaring property prices, which have risen by more than 20% in major cities in the previous year.

With the pandemic failing to temper Australia’s overheated real estate market, the Washington-based think tank urged governments to take action.

In a biannual evaluation of Australia’s economy, the IMF warned that rising home prices raise worries about affordability and financial stability.

It called for “structural reforms” to increase housing supply and assistance for low-income people who have been priced out of the market.

The fund also recommended that financial control be improved and lending standards be strictly monitored.

In Australia, property speculating is practically a national pastime, with newspapers devoted to the latest high-end auctions and sales.

According to CoreLogic data, housing prices have climbed more than 18 percent nationwide in the last year, despite major cities being shut down or under pandemic restrictions for the majority of that time.

Hobart, Tasmania, home prices increased by 25% in a year, and Sydney home prices increased by roughly Aus$1,200 (US$875) every day in the three months leading up to June, according to data from real estate website Domain.

In Australia’s largest city, the average house price has risen to just over $1 million.

Buyers “taking advantage of low mortgage rates and fiscal support programs,” according to the IMF, fueled the boom.

The benchmark rate of the Reserve Bank of Australia is currently 0.1 percent and is expected to remain low until 2024.

However, there are growing concerns about rising debt levels and the possibility of a housing bubble.

The IMF cautioned that “high debt-to-income mortgages are on the rise alongside rising household debt, and investor demand has begun to grow from low levels.”