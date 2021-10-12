The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has issued a warning about the threat of a pandemic in developing countries.

The persistent impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the failure to provide vaccines globally, is widening the economic difference and dimming the prospects for developing countries, according to the IMF.

Global economic growth is predicted to continue this year and next as the recovery broadens, but the aggregate figures conceal substantial downgrades and continued challenges in individual countries.

“Due to worsening pandemic dynamics, the outlook for the low-income developing country group has dimmed significantly,” said IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath.

The setbacks, which she blamed on the “great vaccine divide,” will have an influence on the recovery of living standards, and she warned that a prolonged pandemic “may lower global GDP by $5.3 trillion over the next five years.”

Meanwhile, advanced economies have “poor near-term prospects… owing to supply disruptions,” according to the IMF.

According to the International Monetary Fund’s current World Economic Outlook, this threatens to drive prices higher, particularly in the United States, where growth this year will be weaker than previously expected, even when big expenditure bills are factored in.

Global output is likely to expand 5.9% this year, slightly less than the July forecast, before decreasing to 4.9 percent in 2022, according to the research.

However, a surge of infections caused by the Delta variety of Covid-19, as well as a significantly lower vaccination rate in developing countries and supply shortages, have hindered or delayed recovery in many economies.

In a blog post about the updated forecasts, Gopinath noted, “The worrisome gap in economic prospects across countries remains a serious concern.”

She predicts that advanced economies would revert to their “pre-pandemic trend line” in 2022, and then outperform it by 0.9 percent in 2024.

With the exception of China, output in emerging market and developing economies has increased “In 2024, it is predicted to be 5.5 percent lower than the pre-pandemic prediction.

“In light of the risk of long-term scarring, the most important policy objective is to vaccinate at least 40% of the population in each country by the end of 2021, and 70% by the middle of 2022,” says the report “she stated

The world’s greatest economy has benefited from huge fiscal stimulus, but the Delta wave has hampered progress, and the IMF has lowered the US growth prediction for this year to 6%, down from 7% in July.

The US economy is likely to slow to 5.2 percent next year, somewhat quicker than originally forecast, but policymakers will have to strike a careful balance amid increasing prices and lagging employment, according to the fund.

Once the recovery began, production was slow to recover, resulting in bottlenecks.