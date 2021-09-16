The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called for action to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The International Monetary Fund, which is presently cut off from funds, is concerned about the fate of Afghans, according to spokesperson Gerry Rice of the Washington-based crisis lender.

Rice stated, “We stand ready to cooperate with the international community to advocate for immediate efforts to avert an impending humanitarian tragedy.”

Rice stated that the IMF prefers permitting “remittances and small-scale transfers” to Afghanistan.

The IMF, on the other hand, is unable to resume direct engagement with Afghanistan “until there is clarity within the international community on the government’s recognition.”

“We are genuinely worried about Afghanistan’s severe economic and humanitarian circumstances, and we have stated that the immediate focus should be on that humanitarian issue (and) relief to the Afghan people.”

Following the Taliban’s quick takeover of Kabul’s civilian administration, the IMF and World Bank halted operations in the nation, withholding aid as well as $340 million in additional reserves released by the IMF last month.

And, with Washington denying access to much of Afghanistan’s $9 billion in foreign assets, the country is on the verge of running out of cash.