The International Monetary Fund (IMF) believes the US Federal Reserve should speed up rate hikes.

The US Federal Reserve should raise interest rates sooner, according to the IMF, because the recent wave of price increases is expected to continue for some time.

The Washington-based crisis lender made an unusually direct policy advice at a time when rising demand, supply bottlenecks, and shortages of essential commodities like semiconductors have pushed US consumer inflation to its highest level in three decades.

The Fed has already indicated that it will remove stimulus measures more swiftly, paving the way for a rate hike before the middle of 2022. Many analysts now predict that interest rates will rise twice or three times next year.

In a blog, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath and Tobias Adrian, director of the IMF’s Monetary and Capital Markets Department, said that “inflation is likely to be higher for longer than previously thought,” especially in economies that have recovered faster from the pandemic, such as the United States.

“It would be reasonable for the Federal Reserve to expedite the taper of asset purchases and move forward the path for policy rate rises” when the US economy recovers strongly from the pandemic and faces tight labor markets and broad price increases.

Last month, the Fed began to taper its monthly bond-buying program, which was put in place at the start of the recession to shore up the financial system by slashing the benchmark borrowing rate to zero.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated earlier this week that he would urge for a faster conclusion to bond purchases, putting the bank in a position to raise rates in the first half of next year.

Central bankers should continue to communicate their movements ahead of time, according to IMF experts, to avoid shocking markets and causing a wave of volatility.

They stated that “it is critical for major central banks to carefully communicate their policy measures in order to avoid triggering a market panic that would have negative consequences not just at home but also overseas.”

Given the “sharply higher uncertainty associated with Omicron,” the newest Covid-19 type, policymakers will need to keep a tight eye on data, they warned, because another outbreak might worsen supply issues.

They do, however, expect that the “supply and demand imbalance” will ease over time, “reducing some price pressures in countries.”

“Shipping delays, delivery lags, and chip shortages will likely improve in the second half of 2022,” they predict, and demand will fall as government stimulus wears off.