The International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples: Native Facts and Quotes

Every year on August 9, the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is commemorated. This day is observed to recognize indigenous peoples’ contributions to society and to raise awareness about the difficulties they confront.

After a resolution was enacted on December 23, 1994, the United Nations (UN) began commemorating this day to raise awareness to indigenous peoples.

Indigenous peoples, often known as natives or aborigines, are culturally separate ethnic groups who are native to a region that was previously colonized and populated by another ethnic group.

The topic for this year’s day is “Leaving no one behind: Indigenous peoples and the Call for a New Social Contract,” according to the United Nations. Indigenous peoples must also be included and participate in the creation of a system, according to the agency. The United Nations urges that the new social compact be founded on true indigenous peoples’ participation and engagement, ensuring equal opportunities, rights, dignity, and freedom for everyone.

Here are some fascinating facts about Native Americans:

Here are some quotes to help you appreciate the significance of indigenous peoples and the necessity for a social compact that is inclusive: