The International Criminal Court (ICC) will look into any human rights violations in Venezuela.

According to President Nicolas Maduro and ICC prosecutor Karim Khan, the International Criminal Court will look into whether crimes against humanity were committed during Venezuela’s crackdown on anti-government protesters in 2017.

Khan “has decided to move on to the next level to seek the truth,” the president said after a preliminary assessment. “As a state, we respect his judgment even if we disagree with it.” “As we go into this new phase, I beg that everyone give my office space to do its work,” Khan concluded.

Fatou Bensouda, Khan’s predecessor, stated there was a “reasonable grounds” to think the government had committed crimes against humanity when the ICC launched the preliminary inquiry in 2018.

Maduro said that the Venezuelan government was denied access to the documents and data analyzed during that phase.

“We were blind at the time,” the president admitted.

Small groups of family members of victims of alleged rights abuses staged public rallies requesting an audience with Khan during Khan’s three-day tour, which began on Sunday.

A tiny demonstration took place outside the intelligence services headquarters in Caracas on Wednesday, where opposition figures are being held.

“I’m well aware of Venezuela’s issues, particularly the political division. We (the ICC) are not politically motivated; instead, we are guided by legality and the rule of law “Khan stated.

Khan and Maduro have agreed to work together on the investigation’s next steps.

Following discussions with Maduro, Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez, Attorney General Tarek William Saab, and Supreme Court members, the ICC prosecutor applauded the “positive dialogue” he had.