The International Criminal Court (ICC) has suspended its investigation into the Philippines’ ‘War on Drugs.’

Following a request from Manila, the International Criminal Court has postponed its investigation into alleged rights violations perpetrated during Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s “war on drugs.”

The Hague-based court authorized an investigation into the campaign, which has resulted in the deaths of thousands of people, in September, saying it resembled an illegal and systematic attack on civilians.

Duterte was elected in 2016 on a campaign vow to end the Philippines’ drug issue, publicly instructing police officers to kill drug suspects if their lives were threatened.

According to the Philippines’ most recent official data, at least 6,181 individuals have killed in over 200,000 anti-drug operations since July 2016.

In prosecution files, ICC prosecutors estimate that between 12,000 and 30,000 people have died.

Philippine ambassador Eduardo Malaya requested a deferral, according to court filings.

In a court statement dated November 18, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan stated, “The prosecution has temporarily paused its investigative efforts while it examines the breadth and implications of the deferral request.”

He said the prosecution would ask the Philippines for more information.

Duterte withdrew the Philippines from the ICC in 2019 after a preliminary investigation, although the court claims jurisdiction over crimes committed while the Philippines was still a member.

Duterte backtracked in October, saying he would prepare his defense after long refusing to recognize the court had any power to interfere and refusing to comply.

Despite the ICC’s request, Manila maintained that the court lacked jurisdiction.

“We maintain the Philippine government’s view that the International Criminal Court has no jurisdiction over it,” said Duterte’s spokesperson Karlo Nograles in a statement on Saturday.

“In any case, we applaud the new ICC prosecutor’s prudence in deciding to give the case a fresh look, and we expect that the matter will be decided in favor of our government’s exoneration and acknowledgement of the vitality of our legal system,” he said.

Ambassador Malaya stated in his letter requesting a deferral that the Philippine government was looking into possible crimes against humanity perpetrated during the drug war.

He said that the Philippine government “had conducted and continues to conduct thorough investigations into all reported deaths during anti-narcotic operations in the country.”

The notion that the Philippines’ existing domestic institutions provide citizens with justice was condemned by Human Rights Watch as “absurd” and an attempt to avoid the ICC investigation.

