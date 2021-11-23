The international community is becoming increasingly concerned about the escalating Ethiopian conflict.

On Tuesday, international concern over Ethiopia’s increasing conflict grew as Tigrayan rebels claimed to be getting closer to the capital, Addis Ababa, and more foreign people were ordered to flee.

Despite modest progress in efforts to negotiate a diplomatic settlement to end the deadly year-long conflict, US envoy Jeffrey Feltman warned that it might be jeopardized by “alarming events” on the ground.

According to an internal letter seen by AFP on Tuesday, France has become the latest country to advise its citizens to leave Ethiopia, while the UN has ordered the immediate evacuation of family members of international personnel.

Although combat claims are difficult to verify due to a communications embargo, the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) claimed this week that it had conquered a town within 220 kilometers (135 miles) from the capital.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed promised on Monday that he would lead his forces to the battlefront in what the government has dubbed a “existential war” in Africa’s second most populous country.

“We are now in the final stages of salvaging Ethiopia,” said Abiy, who was given the Nobel Peace Prize barely two years ago for brokering a peace deal with Eritrea.

Despite urgent diplomatic efforts led by the African Union to arrange a truce, the recent developments throw doubt on the possibility of a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

Thousands of people have been killed since violence erupted in northern Ethiopia in November 2020, sparking a major humanitarian catastrophe that has left hundreds of thousands on the verge of starvation and uprooted more than two million people, according to the UN.

“While there is some fledgling progress,” Feltman, special envoy for the Horn of Africa, told reporters in Washington after returning from a visit to Addis Ababa, “it is severely at risk of being overtaken by the military buildup on both sides.”

Three weeks after the government proclaimed a state of emergency, the rush to evacuate foreigners was still on.

“Eligible family members of globally recruited workers” should be removed by November 25, according to an internal UN security order seen by AFP.

In an email, France warned its people to leave “immediately,” after similar advice from the United States and the United Kingdom in recent weeks.

At a briefing for diplomats, officials in the capital claimed that security forces, including youth groups, were working to safeguard the city’s safety.

