The international community demands that the Taliban offensive come to an end as soon as possible.

On Monday, more than a dozen diplomatic missions in Afghanistan urged for the Taliban’s savage military operation to come to an end “immediately,” despite the Taliban’s claims that they want a negotiated settlement to end the conflict.

The declaration, which was signed in Kabul by the US, the EU, and more than a dozen other missions, comes after another round of unsatisfactory discussions between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar over the weekend, which many hoped would jumpstart the stalled peace process.

It stated, “The Taliban’s attack runs counter to their claim to support a peaceful settlement.”

“It has led in the deaths of innocent Afghans, including through targeted killings, civilian displacement, looting and burning of buildings, destruction of key infrastructure, and communication network damage.”

For months, the two sides had met in Qatar’s capital on and off, but with little, if any, noticeable progress – with the talks appearing to have stalled while the militants made massive combat victories.

They agreed on the need to find a “fair solution” and to meet again “next week,” according to a joint statement released late Sunday.

Abdullah Abdullah, who leads the Afghan government’s team, told AFP, “We also agreed that there should be no pause in the negotiations.”

Despite urgent pleas from Afghan civil society and the international community to end the war, he emphasized that neither side was currently pursuing a joint ceasefire during the discussions.

Even while the hardline Islamist movement continues its sweeping march across the country, the Taliban’s top leader Hibatullah Akhundzada issued his own statement during the Doha meeting, claiming he “strenuously favors” a political settlement.

Despite being issued just days before the Eid al-Adha holiday, the statement made no official appeal for a truce.

The Taliban have announced a series of short cease-fires around Islamic holidays over the years, initially raising hopes for a bigger reduction in fighting.

However, the organization has been chastised for utilizing the ceasefires to replenish and reinforce their members, allowing them to launch devastating attacks on Afghan security forces once the truce ends.

The Taliban have cut a broad gash through Afghanistan, taking hundreds of districts, seizing vital border crossings, and surrounding provincial capitals as Western forces prepare to exit by the end of August.