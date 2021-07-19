The international community demands that the Taliban offensive come to an end as soon as possible.

On Monday, more than a dozen diplomatic missions in Afghanistan urged for the Taliban’s savage military operation to come to an end “immediately,” arguing that it contradicted the Taliban’s assertions that they want to reach a political agreement to end the conflict.

The declaration, which was signed in Kabul by the US, the EU, and more than a dozen other missions, comes after another round of unsatisfactory discussions between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha over the weekend, which many hoped would jumpstart the stalled peace process.

It stated, “The Taliban’s attack runs counter to their claim to support a peaceful settlement.”

“It has led in the deaths of innocent Afghans, including through targeted killings, civilian displacement, looting and burning of buildings, destruction of key infrastructure, and communication network damage.”

For months, the two sides had met in Qatar’s capital on and off, but with little, if any, noticeable progress – with the talks appearing to have stalled while the militants made massive combat victories.

The only thing they stated in a joint statement released late Sunday was that they agreed on the need to find a “just solution” and that they would meet again next week.

On Monday, Abdullah Abdullah, who oversees the Afghan government’s delegation, told AFP, “We also agreed that there should be no pause in the negotiations.”

Despite urgent pleas from Afghan civil society and the international community to end the war, he emphasized that neither side was currently pursuing a joint ceasefire during the discussions.

Following the weekend summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that his government hoped to begin negotiations with the Taliban over the Taliban’s unwillingness to allow Ankara to control Kabul airport after US troops leave Afghanistan.

Erdogan told media in Istanbul on Monday, “We’ll see what kind of negotiations we have with the Taliban and see where these talks lead us.”

Turkey has been in talks with US defense officials on securing Kabul airport, which is crucial for countries wanting to keep diplomatic missions in the war-torn country after the troops leave.

The Taliban branded Turkey’s offer “reprehensible” last week.

Despite the current round of shuttle diplomacy, violence in Afghanistan continued to erupt, with both the Taliban and the government claiming territory in various parts of the country.

