The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is looking for ‘common ground’ with Iran ahead of nuclear talks.

Days after warning that Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium had risen substantially, the UN nuclear watchdog said Tuesday it was seeking “common ground” with the Islamic republic.

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, made the remarks after meeting with officials in Tehran, including Iran’s atomic energy leader, ahead of next week’s talks aimed at rescuing the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Grossi also spoke with Iran’s foreign minister, who requested that the IAEA “avoid taking political views.”

The visit comes after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that Iran has increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to levels far exceeding the limit set in the historic agreement.

“Our work has been hectic since the morning,” Grossi said at a joint news conference in Tehran with Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization’s chief, Mohammad Eslami.

“At this point, we’re continuing to negotiate in order to reach a common ground,” he stated.

“There are other topics on which we are working, and it is critical to consider this in the context of Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.”

“We’re doubling down on our efforts in order to wrap up our discussions today.”

“Establishing a clear framework for collaboration between the IAEA and the agency is one of the primary subjects of discussion,” the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said in a brief statement.

During his first meeting with the UN nuclear chief, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian urged the IAEA to avoid politicizing the negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.

The top diplomat was cited on his ministry’s website as saying, “The agency must engage with Tehran within the boundaries of its technical tasks and without taking political positions.”

Tehran has accused the UN nuclear watchdog of favoring a Western agenda on several occasions.

According to the foreign ministry, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized “the importance of the agency’s technical and unbiased work, which must reject external political pressure.”

“Iran and the IAEA have agreed to overcome the two parties’ lingering technical problems in the coming months,” the statement continued.

The meetings take place ahead of the expected restart on Monday of talks between Tehran and international powers aimed at restoring the 2015 deal that lifted sanctions in exchange for Iran’s nuclear program being curtailed.

Grossi called his lack of touch with the new Iranian government of ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi as “astonishing” on November 12.

Tehran retaliated a few days later by announcing that the watchdog leader had been invited to visit.

