The Innocent ‘Before Times’ of Early 2020 are revisited in a viral Twitter challenge.

A new viral Twitter challenge has encouraged people to share photos of themselves from early 2020, before the global COVID-19 outbreak, in the “before times.” The end result is both charming and touching at moments.

“Post a snapshot of yourself in early 2020, not knowing what was coming,” the challenge instructs Twitter users. That is, before worldwide lockdowns, travel restrictions, mask-wearing laws, mass furloughs, shelter-in-place directives, and vaccination boosters radically altered our lives.

Fred Wellman, a senior advisor with The Lincoln Project, a Republican political action organization that opposes former Republican President Donald Trump, shared a photo of himself laughing with a young woman.

Post a photo of yourself in early 2020, when you had no idea what was about to happen. https://t.co/uuEcawlzBP pic.twitter.com/sEDRVr9l4a December 9, 2021 — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) @kweeos, a Twitter user, shared a photo of themselves sitting close to a black dog. “Didn’t realize my precious Lila would be gone in four months and my Doc hubby would be ten years old caring for so many Covid patients,” she added. I had no idea that my sweet Lila would be gone in four months and that my doctor husband would be 10 years old while caring for so many Covid patients. pic.twitter.com/FOCOBsh0ue — BergenPh.D (@kweeos) December 10, [email protected] shared a photo of herself in a shopping aisle, maskless, holding one of several Valentine’s Day-themed plush animals.

Post a photo of yourself in early 2020, when you had no idea what was about to happen. https://t.co/SVwS9NxL5G pic.twitter.com/5IlTRwF7S3 — Mackenzie (@coffeeshopjihad) tweeted a photo of himself and three associates using the Zoom videoconferencing app on December 9, [email protected] “This was right in the beginning of the epidemic, when Zoom was still fun and before the stroke,” he wrote. Post a photo of yourself in early 2020, unaware of what was about to happen.

This is right at the start of the pandemic, before the stroke, when Zoom was still fun. @philliesfemme @badattitude86 @CrummyLuke pic.twitter.com/AipL5XTARd https://t.co/rFDV3cICV8 pic.twitter.com/AipL5XTARd “I went at a random party, without a mask/ the thinking ‘oh no covid’ and I can’t even image what that sh*t was like,” Andrew Roebuck (@Winemovienerd) posted on December 9, [email protected] This is a condensed version of the information.