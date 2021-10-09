The ‘inhumane’ death penalty is abolished in Sierra Leone.

After a long battle to abolish capital punishment, Sierra Leone’s president signed a measure abolishing the death sentence on Friday, claiming that the West African country had “exorcised nightmares of a terrible past.”

After MPs approved the bill in July, President Julius Maada Bio signed it during a ceremony in the capital, Freetown.

The president called capital punishment “inhumane” in a statement.

He remarked, “Today, we proclaim our belief in the sanctity of life.”

Sierra Leone, which is still rebuilding from decades of civil conflict, has been chastised by human rights groups for maintaining the death penalty.

Sierra Leone’s first known execution, according to Deputy Minister of Justice Umaru Napoleon Koroma, occurred in 1798, around a decade after Britain established the province for freed slaves in 1787.

At the end of 2020, ninety-four persons were on death row, according to the minister.

However, there have been no executions in the country since 1998, and death sentences are frequently commuted.

The administration announced abolition intentions in May, after long rejecting a definitive ban on capital punishment. In July, the parliament voted in favor.

For crimes like as murder or mutiny, the new rule will replace execution with life imprisonment or a minimum 30-year sentence.

Sierra Leone has joined a rising list of African countries that have abolished the death sentence, such as Chad, which did so last year.

The death sentence was allowed under Sierra Leone’s 1991 constitution for aggravated robbery, murder, treason, and mutiny.

The last executions in the country were in 1998, when 24 military officers were executed for attempting a coup the year before.

A civil conflict destroyed the diamond-rich but impoverished former British colony from 1991 to 2002, killing 120,000 people.

The death sentence should be abolished, according to a truth and reconciliation committee established in 2005 to analyze the violent conflict, which called it “an affront to civilised society.”

The authorities in the 7.5 million-strong country, however, were opposed to the proposal, and courts continued to sentence people to death.

“Some advised it was irresponsible to let go of the ultimate cudgel that had held political opponents in check,” Bio said on Friday.

He stated, “My view was a hard and firm no to the death penalty in whatever form.” “We are a civilized people.”

With Bio’s signature, the death penalty is no longer legal.

According to Amnesty International, by the end of 2020, 108 countries will have totally eliminated the death sentence, while 144 would have abolished it. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.