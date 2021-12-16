The Inflatable Castle at the school was blown into the air, killing two children and critically injuring several others.

Wind pushed an inflatable castle into the air at a primary school in Tasmania, Australia, this week, killing two children and critically injuring several more, according to authorities.

According to a statement made by Tasmanian police, a “wind occurrence” caused the bouncy castle at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport to be hoisted into the air Thursday morning, resulting in numerous youngsters falling from a height of roughly 10 meters (39 feet).

According to authorities, the children were treated at the site as well as in hospitals.

Two students died in the accident, which occurred during the school’s end-of-year “Big Day In” celebration, according to Commander Debbie Williams.

“This is a horrible tragedy, and our hearts go out to the families, the entire school community, and our first responders. Without a question, this has been an extremely confronting and sad scene “Williams stated his opinion.

According to Williams, counseling has been made available to the families of those who were affected by the tragedy as well as first responders.

It’s unknown how many children were involved in all. Due to privacy concerns, authorities did not reveal any additional information on the deaths or injuries, but a press conference was set for Thursday afternoon in Devonport.

According to News.com.au, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison termed the deadly accident as “breaking.”

“It’s heartbreaking beyond words. It tears your heart to see little children on a joyful day out with their families turn into such a dreadful tragedy at this time of year “Morrison remarked.

Morrison is said to have spoken with Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein and pledged to help in any way he can.

During a press conference on Thursday morning, Gutwein addressed the accident, acknowledging that “severe injuries” were involved and pledging to provide more information if it becomes available.

Following the fatal accident, Hillcrest Primary School requested that parents retrieve their children “immediately” via social media and shuttered the school for the remainder of the day.

The public has been advised to stay away from the area.