The Indigenous Peoples of Canada’s visit to the Vatican has been postponed due to Omicron fears.

Due to Omicron worries, a Canadian indigenous group stated Tuesday that it will postpone a journey to the Vatican to talk with Pope Francis about crimes at church-run residential schools.

“The potential of illness, as well as the fluid nature of the shifting worldwide situation,” the group stated in a statement, “presents too significant a concern at this time,” particularly for many senior delegates and those who reside in isolated locations.

The Assembly of First Nations, Metis National Council, and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, along with Canadian bishops, indicated they intended to reschedule the visit “to the earliest chance in 2022.”

Pope Francis has also announced that he will visit Canada at an unspecified time, as the Catholic Church seeks to rebuild bridges with the country’s indigenous communities following the discovery of more than 1,300 unmarked graves at three schools attended by indigenous children as part of the government’s forced assimilation policy.

Approximately 150,000 Indian, Metis, and Inuit students were enrolled in 139 residential schools across Canada from the late 1800s until the 1990s, spending months or years away from their families, language, and culture.

Thousands are said to have perished of sickness, hunger, or neglect after being physically and sexually assaulted by headmasters and teachers.

In 2015, a truth and reconciliation panel found that the government’s unsuccessful program amounted to “cultural genocide.”