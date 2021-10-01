The Indian Martial Art is Preserved by a Great-Grandmother.

Meenakshi Amma, who is 78 years old, deftly parries her son with a bamboo cane, proving her ability in kalari, India’s oldest martial art.

In Kerala, southern India, the great-grandmother has been a driving factor behind the resurrection of kalaripayattu, as the ancient practice is also known, and in encouraging girls to participate.

“I’ve been doing kalari since I was seven years old. I am currently 78 years old. I’m still practicing, studying, and teaching,” said the matriarch of the Kadathanad Kalari Sangham school, which her late husband started in 1949.

“You only see reports of violence against women when you open the newspapers,” she remarked.

“Women who practice this martial art feel physically and emotionally powerful, and they are more confident working and traveling alone.”

Kalari can include weapons like as swords, shields, and staffs, and incorporates aspects of dance and yoga. It is said to be 3,000 years old and is described in ancient Hindu scriptures. It is still filled with religion today.

The practice was outlawed in 1804 by the British colonial rulers of India, although it persisted underground until a rebirth in the early twentieth century and after independence in 1947.

It has advanced in leaps and bounds in recent decades, thanks in no small part to Meenakshi, who earned a national prize in 2017.

It is now recognized as a sport and is practiced throughout India.

Sanjeev Kumar, Meenakshi’s bare-chested son with a lungi tied around his waist, takes barefoot children — boys and girls alike – through their paces on the ochre-red earth floor inside Meenakshi’s kalari hall.

“In kalaripayattu, there are two divisions: kalaripayattu for peace and kalaripayattu for war,” the “gurukkal” explained (master).

“It’s a practice that cleanses the mind, body, and soul, enhances attention, quickness, and patience, and replenishes physical and mental vitality.

“When a person is completely mentally and physically attached to kalari, the opponent vanishes and the body transforms into eyes.”

“It’s a type of poetry,” said Alaka S. Kumar, Kumar’s 29-year-old daughter and mother of some of Meenakshi’s many great-grandchildren.

“With my brother, I’m going to teach kalari. We must seize control. Otherwise, it will be lost.”