The Indian Kashmir blockade has been extended following the death of a separatist icon.

After the death of a separatist political leader caused skirmishes with protesters, tens of thousands of Indian security personnel imposed a curfew over Kashmir on Friday.

After authorities refused to allow Syed Ali Geelani, who died at the age of 92, to have a public funeral, tensions in the disputed Himalayan area grew.

Authorities said the internet and cellphone bans imposed after the separatist icon died late Wednesday would be maintained, and that strict security would be in place for Friday prayers in Srinagar’s major city.

Many mosques in the Muslim-majority region have said they will offer special prayers for Geelani.

Following skirmishes between locals and government forces in Srinagar late Thursday, tens of thousands of police and army manned barricades and patrolled streets to keep people indoors.

Tear gas was used by police to disperse stone-throwing demonstrators, but no one was injured.

Police, according to Geelani’s son, took his father’s body away to be buried in the middle of the night, hours after he died.

The family claimed that no relatives were permitted to attend the burial, but authorities dismissed the claims as “false propaganda.”

Police fought with Geelani’s relatives in a video widely circulated on social media before removing his body, which was draped in a Pakistani flag.

With his pro-Pakistan position and calls for a self-determination referendum, Geelani, who had spent much of the previous five decades in jail or under house arrest, had enraged successive Indian governments.

The nuclear-armed neighbors have had a territorial dispute in the region since 1947, and have fought two wars over Kashmir.

On Thursday, Pakistan held an official day of mourning for Geelani.

After depriving the area of its semi-autonomy in 2019, India imposed a similar internet blackout and other restrictions for over a year.

In 1989, an insurgency against Indian control started, killing tens of thousands of people. Security troops continue to engage in fire fights with separatist militants on a regular basis.