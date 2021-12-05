The incumbent in Gambia leads in partial results, prompting accusations of foul play from the opposition.

After Saturday’s vital polls for the fledgling democracy, the Gambia’s incumbent president, Adama Barrow, appeared to be on track for re-election on Sunday, with provisional results from most districts placing him in the lead.

His opponents, on the other hand, were outraged by the results, with main contender Ousainou Darboe and two other candidates issuing an united statement declaring, “All actions are on the table.”

Barrow, who deposed tyrant Yahya Jammeh five years ago, was significantly ahead of Darboe in results released by the electoral commission this afternoon for over 40 of the 53 districts across the country.

In the single-round election, the figures cover more over half of all registered voters.

Final results should be published later in the day, according to an official from the electoral commission in Banjul.

The election is being widely watched as a test of The Gambia’s democratic transition after Jammeh seized power in a bloodless coup in 1994 and governed for 22 years.

In January 2017, Jammeh was forced into exile in Equatorial Guinea after Barrow, a relative unknown at the time, defeated him in the election.

In his re-election campaign, Barrow, 56, had five opponents.

Several issues have hindered the count, including The Gambia’s limited financial resources, large attendance, and unique voting procedure.

Because illiteracy is rampant in The Gambia, voters cast their ballots by dropping a marble into a tub marked with their candidate’s color and photo, a tradition that dates back to the country’s colonial past.

Many of the nearly one million eligible voters in the country of more than two million people want to see their living conditions improve.

The Gambia, a 480-kilometer-long sliver of land surrounded by Senegal, is one of the poorest countries on the planet.

According to the World Bank, half of the population lives on less than $1.90 a day.

The Covid-19 pandemic did a serious harm to the tourism-dependent economy.

Barrow ran on a ticket of continuity, citing infrastructural improvements done under his leadership and greater civil liberties as examples.

Darboe is a political veteran who has defended Jammeh’s opponents and has run for president against the former dictator on multiple occasions.

Before stepping down in 2019, he served as Barrow’s foreign minister and subsequently vice president.

On the condition of anonymity, a senior ambassador had stated that losing candidates’ willingness to accept defeat would be a “critical moment” for Gambian democracy.

Ernest Bai Koroma, the leader of the Economic and Social Council’s election observation mission. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.