The Incredible Moment A Rare Baby Snake Hatches From Its Egg is Captured on Video.

A zoo has released “wonderful” video of a newborn snake hatching from its egg.

The video, which was uploaded by Chester Zoo in the United Kingdom, shows a snake breaking out of the side of its egg and exploring its enclosure with its forked tongue moving in and out.

According to EcologyAsia, the infant snake is a Moellendorff’s Rat Snake, a species with remarkable colors that shift throughout the length of its body, from green to red with dark patterns.

However, this snake species is threatened by exploitation, maybe due to its bright colouring.

According to Los Angeles pet retailer Painted Reptile, some are used for food, others for medication, and some for fashion.

While captive-bred individuals are occasionally accessible, imported specimens have been found to have dismal survival rates.

So Chester Zoo was pleased to share footage of the newborn Moellendorff’s Rat Snake emerging from its egg in an Instagram post, which can be seen below.

