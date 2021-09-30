The increase in new unemployment benefit claims in the United States has slowed.

According to federal data issued Thursday, new claims for unemployment benefits in the United States grew for the third week in a row, although the rate of increase appears to be moderating.

The Labor Department announced that first unemployment benefit applications rose to 362,000, seasonally adjusted, in the week ending September 25, up 11,000 from the previous week’s unrevised number. The data surprised forecasts of a drop once again.

A total of 16,752 additional claims were filed under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program for freelancers who are not ordinarily eligible for assistance. Since the program’s expiration earlier this month, those claims were most likely a backlog.

Claims are a highly studied indicator of labor market health, and when the pandemic hit the United States in March 2020, they soared into the millions. They’ve been steadily declining in recent months, but haven’t yet recovered to their pre-pandemic levels.

Initial claims have risen in the last three weeks, possibly as the fast-spreading Delta strain of Covid-19 challenges business preparations to reopen, but the growth was slower than in previous weeks.

The impact of the termination of pandemic unemployment programs like PUA, which expired on September 6 across the country, was also shown in the paper.

In the week ending September 11, the total number of people getting benefits under all programs decreased to little over five million, a decline of more than 6.2 million since the programs terminated.