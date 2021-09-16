The Importance of World Ozone Day and Facts About Global Efforts To Preserve The “Fragile Shield Of Gas”

Every September 16, World Ozone Day commemorates decades of dedication to the preservation of the vital ozone layer.

The ozone layer is a “fragile gas shield” that shields the Earth from damaging solar radiation, hence preserving life on the planet. Human activities, on the other hand, have severely harmed this protective shield. There could be more crop damage and higher instances of health issues like skin cancer and cataracts if it loses its UV protection.

After scientists found that humans were causing a hole in the protective layer in the 1970s, World Ozone Day or the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer was established to celebrate the decades of worldwide ozone layer protection. The Vienna Convention resulted in the Montreal Protocol, which attempted to phase out ozone-depleting compounds found in refrigerators and air conditioners.

The United Nations (UN) stated, “The Montreal Protocol began as a global pact to safeguard the ozone layer, a job it has done well, making it one of the most successful environmental agreements to date.”

Let’s take a look at some of the most essential facts concerning the ozone layer and the efforts being taken to protect it. (National Geographic, United Nations Environment Programme, and European Commission)