The Importance of United Nations Day and Inspiring Quotes to Commemorate It

Every year on October 24, the United Nations (UN) commemorates the day when the organization “reaffirms the purposes and principles” that have guided it for the past 76 years. It’s also the anniversary of the United Nations Charter’s entry into force.

As the world slowly recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional UN Day Concert was staged on Thursday with the theme “Building Back Together for Peace and Prosperity.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the organization was designed to be a “vehicle of hope for a world emerging from the shadow of tragic violence” in his message for the occasion.

“Today, the UN’s women and men carry this hope forward around the world,” he said, adding that “solidarity is the only path ahead” and that the UN’s principles “have no expiration date.”

As we commemorate United Nations Day, let’s take a look at some notable and inspiring statements. (Images courtesy of Brainy Quote, the United Nations Foundation, InspiringQuotes.us, and Good Reads.)