The Importance of International Civil Aviation Day in 2021 and Ways To Celebrate The Industry

Since 1994, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has commemorated International Civil Aviation Day on December 7. We promote global awareness of the importance of international civil aviation on this day.

Civil aviation simply refers to flights and aircraft utilized for personal or business purposes rather than military purposes. This comprises passenger and cargo transportation.

International Civil Aviation Day was founded in 1994 as part of ICAO’s 50th anniversary celebrations, according to the organization. It was commemorated on Dec. 7 because it was on this date in 1944 that the Convention on International Civil Aviation, or Chicago Convention, was signed, with the goal of developing international civil aviation “in a safe and orderly manner,” with services established “on the basis of equality of opportunity and operated soundly and economically.” The United Nations (UN) designated the event two years later, in 1996, and member states have been commemorating it ever since.

International Civil Aviation Day’s Importance

“The goal of International Civil Aviation Day is to raise and reinforce global awareness of the importance of international civil aviation to States’ social and economic development, as well as the unique role of ICAO in assisting States in cooperating and realizing a truly global rapid transit network at the service of all mankind,” according to ICAO.

The accord also established the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). According to the United Nations, the International Civil Aviation Network has carried over four billion passengers each year since then, with the worldwide air transport sector supporting 65.5 million employment. The aviation industry supports around 3.6 percent of worldwide economic activity, according to the group.

Every five years, the theme for International Civil Aviation Day is changed. The subject for this year is “Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development,” which will last through 2023.

In a message for this year’s observance, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, “On International Civil Aviation Day, we recognize the many contributions of air travel to our world – from connecting societies and delivering vital goods to supporting millions of livelihoods and contributing billions to the global economy.”

“Aviation has kept crucial global supply chains running during the pandemic. In the future, it will require investments in both short- and long-term rehabilitation. To connect the world, we need a strong, resilient aviation sector that understands its climate responsibility “Added he.

How Do You Commemorate?

